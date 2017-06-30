Vacant home partially collapses in Grand Rapids

Caution tape surrounds a partially collapsed house on Butterworth Street SW in Grand Rapids. (June 30, 2017)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking people to avoid a portion of Butterworth Street SW, after a home partially collapsed.

Debris from a partially collapsed house on Butterworth Street SW spills into the roadway in Grand Rapids (June 30, 2017)

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Lane Avenue and Butterworth Street SW just after 5 a.m. Friday. There, they found a vacant home that had partially folded, spilling some debris onto the shoulder of the street.

No one was injured.

Officers put caution tape around the structure shortly thereafter; however, there are no road closures.

It’s unclear what caused the building to collapse and what officials plan to do with the damaged structure.