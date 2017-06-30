Vacant home partially collapses in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking people to avoid a portion of Butterworth Street SW, after a home partially collapsed.

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Lane Avenue and Butterworth Street SW just after 5 a.m. Friday. There, they found a vacant home that had partially folded, spilling some debris onto the shoulder of the street.

No one was injured.

Officers put caution tape around the structure shortly thereafter; however, there are no road closures.

It’s unclear what caused the building to collapse and what officials plan to do with the damaged structure.

