Weak tornado touches down in Van Buren Co.

GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Gobles Fire Department and Columbia Township Fire Department both reported funnel clouds or tornadoes shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday.
There was no rotation or lightning on radar, making a full-fledged tornado unlikely.
However, several viewer photos and videos have come in showing what appears to be a rope-shaped, small tornado near Grand Junction in northern Van Buren County.
Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Kyle Underwood said it was likely a land spout, which is like a tornado but usually weak, short lived causing little or no damage. Also, land spouts don’t have a rotating updraft, which makes them dissipate very quickly.
