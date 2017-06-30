Weak tornado touches down in Van Buren Co.





GOBLES, Mich. (WOOD) — Gobles Fire Department and Columbia Township Fire Department both reported funnel clouds or tornadoes shortly after 9:00 p.m. Friday.

There was no rotation or lightning on radar, making a full-fledged tornado unlikely.

However, several viewer photos and videos have come in showing what appears to be a rope-shaped, small tornado near Grand Junction in northern Van Buren County.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Kyle Underwood said it was likely a land spout, which is like a tornado but usually weak, short lived causing little or no damage. Also, land spouts don’t have a rotating updraft, which makes them dissipate very quickly.

Another vid of the land spout tonight near Grand Junction. No damage reports yet. Vid by Amanda Ridley pic.twitter.com/koqRnPpzH8 — ☀️Kyle Underwood☀️ (@wx8) July 1, 2017

