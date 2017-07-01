2 injured in crash involving Jet Ski on Gun Lake

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Jet Ski on Gun Lake.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on the southeast side of Gun Lake in Orangeville Township, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 16-foot boat and Jet Ski collided, injuring the operator of the Jet Ski and throwing a woman off the boat.

Several Good Samaritans helped the two injured people who were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

