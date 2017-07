ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A barn was destroyed after a fire broke out Saturday at an orchard farm in Ionia County.

The blaze happened at the Pierson Orchard Farm, located at 5523 N. State Road, in Orleans Township, north of Ionia.

Four fire departments worked to put out the fire that destroyed the barn which was storing fruit, according to Ionia County dispatchers.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

