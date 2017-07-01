Deputies: Motorcyclist airlifted after Mecosta Co. crash

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mecosta County sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Friday evening.

It happened around 8:40p.m. at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and 90th Avenue in Morton Township.

Deputies say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 90th Avenue when it was t-boned by the motorcycle, which was westbound on 11 Mile.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash. He was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. Deputies did not release his condition.

Deputies say the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

