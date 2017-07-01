KDPS: Man, 55, critically injured in stabbing; woman arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say a man was hospitalized after he was stabbed during an argument Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Elm Street.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 45-year-old woman, was arrested for assault with intent to murder. She was lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

