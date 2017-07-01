NWS confirms landspout tornado near Grand Junction

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service says an EF-0 landspout tornado was on the ground near the border of Allegan and Van Buren counties on Friday.
The landspout tornado touched down around 8:31 p.m. near 56th Street just north of Grand Junction in Van Buren County, according to a preliminary report the NWS released Saturday afternoon. It covered about .2 miles before lifting off at 8:32 p.m. It cut a path up to 25 yards wide and had an estimated peak wind of 60 mph, the NWS said.
There were no injuries or damage reported.
>>Ask Ellen: What is a landspout?
A landspout is a type of tornado that develops from a heavy rain shower or weak thunderstorm. It has a weak rotating funnel, which makes them dissipate very quickly.
