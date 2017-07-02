1 hospitalized after tube hits raft on lake

KEELER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois man was hospitalized Sunday after the inner tube he was riding hit a raft on a lake in rural Van Buren County.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Round Lake in Keeler Township.

Witnesses told the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office that a boat driver had to swerve to avoid a skier in the water. That caused the tubes he was pulling to swing out and hit a swimming platform.

The man riding one of the tubes, a 25-year-old from Homewood, Illinois, was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph. His condition was not known Sunday night.

The 22-year-old woman riding the other tube wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the boat, a 53-year-old from Dowagiac, was cited for going faster than no-wake speed within 100 feet of a dock, raft or other fixed object.

