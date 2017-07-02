Teen suspects sought after man shot in shoulder





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for two teen suspects after a shooting victim was found in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department they were called to the the 200 block of Brown Street SE, east of Jefferson Avenue near Hope Academy of West Michigan, just after 4:45 p.m. on a report of a man down.

The 23-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder. He was responsive at the scene and his wounds are not considered life-threatening. GRPD said he was going into surgery early Sunday evening.

The shooting apparently happened when the victim was meeting up with the teen suspects — police said witnesses told them it may have been drug-related.

Police said the suspects were seen running away after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

