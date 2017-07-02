7-year-old and man shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a 7-year-old and a man were shot in Muskegon Heights on Sunday evening.

The shooting happened along Ivory Avenue, between Dyson and Ray streets, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. told 24 Hour News 8.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear. No one has been arrested, the chief said.

Neighbors said that when they heard gunshots, they brought their children inside to keep them safe.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information. Check back for details as they become available and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. for live reports.



