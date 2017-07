NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Newaygo County say a man drowned in the Muskegon River Saturday.

It happened east of Newaygo late Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the exact location and circumstances surrounding the drowning are not clear.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information on this story. Check back for further updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit