Deputies: Motorcyclist killed in Hudsonville crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was killed when he crashed in Hudsonville Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 4:52 p.m. on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was driving westbound on Corporate Grove at an “extremely high-rate of speed” when he lost control and went down in the roadway. He then collided with an embankment at the side of the road.

The 27-year-old Kentwood man was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Deputies are not releasing his name pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation. Deputies say it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, but say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

