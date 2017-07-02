KDPS: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint; suspects arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 900 block of Egleston Avenue.

Officers say the driver was robbed of his food and an undisclosed amount of cash, but was not injured.

Authorities say their investigation led to an address in the 1400 Block of Race Street. Officers believed the suspects were hiding in that area.

The SWAT team was activated, but the suspects exited the home before the SWAT team was deployed.

The suspects, identified as 18 and 19-year-old males from Kalamazoo, were arrested on charges of armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

