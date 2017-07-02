MSP seeks 2 in theft from Walmart near Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find two people suspected of shoplifting from a Hastings-area Walmart.

The larceny happened around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart on M-43 in Rutland Township, just west of Hastings. MSP released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle Sunday evening.

Citing an ongoing investigation, police on Sunday did not say precisely what the suspects are accused of stealing or how much it was worth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Shay Wresinski at the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269.792.2213.

