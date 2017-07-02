Portage police: Robber hit woman with handgun

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman said she was pistol-whipped and robbed at a Portage strip mall on Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. at Crossroads Galleria on S. Westnedge Avenue south of Milham Avenue.

A woman told the Portage Department of Public Safety that as she sat in her car, a stranger opened the door and told her to give him money. He then struck her in the side of the head with a handgun. The woman said the robber grabbed her purse and ran off toward the Timberwood Crossing apartment complex, which is behind the strip mall.

Police brought in a K-9 to try to track the thief, but couldn’t find him.

He was described as a black male with a medium build, standing at about 6 feet and weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black pants and black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

