Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities confirm a suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The incident started at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, when Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies were called on a report of a home invasion in the 14000 block of J Drive in Marshall Township.

The suspect, who Michigan State Police say is the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner, allegedly forced his way into the home to retrieve personal property, including guns. During the struggle, a shot was fired into the ceiling of the home. The homeowner was not injured.

Deputies later spotted the suspect’s van on the Emmett Street bridge and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect took off, according to authorities.

Police say the 47-year-old suspect led them on a chase that ended at the intersection of Elm Street and Van Buren Avenue in Battle Creek, where he got out of the vehicle and began firing a long gun at officers. Deputies and troopers returned fire, hitting the suspect in the hip and the upper body.

The suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies say several dozen rounds were fired by the officers during the exchange.

MSP will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew at the scene working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak until 8 a.m. For the latest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

