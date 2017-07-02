To The Point: Whitmer on 2018 gubernatorial election





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The election for governor is more than a year away, and that’s just the primary.

There are already people who are gearing up in a big way — one of them is Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

“When I was in the Michigan Legislature, I think it was one of those opportunities to really work with people on both sides of the aisle on a lot of issues. I had moments when I disagreed with a Democratic governor and I took her on. I had moments where I rolled up my sleeves and negotiated deals with a Republican governor to expand Medicaid, for instance, in Michigan. We have 650,000 people in our state that weren’t covered before and they are now. I think that’s the kind of leadership that we need in this state that is really focused on putting the people of Michigan first. I will tell you when you look at what’s happening in Lansing in our state capitol, the status quo is not working for people,” Whitmer told us.

Also on this July 2, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” new guidelines that will help schools prepare students for jobs that will be ready when they graduate.

