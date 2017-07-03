4 men charged in kidnapping of GR man who escaped

Related Coverage Man kidnapped from GR escapes; 4 arrested

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four men accused of kidnapping a Grand Rapids man who escaped 75 miles away are facing formal charges in the case.

Logan Love, Robert Daniel Kenneth Long, Marquand Rueben Ray Cummings and Qumari Trimble were scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Sgt. Terry Dixon tells 24 Hour News 8 two of the men are relatives of the victim, who was taken from his house in the 800 block of Alexander Street SE shortly after midnight Thursday.

The 53-year-old Grand Rapids man was bound with duct tape, assaulted and forced into his own vehicle, police said. The suspects then drove him to ATMs and forced him to withdraw cash, Gratiot County Sheriff Doug Wright told the Morning Sun in Mount Pleasant.

The victim escaped about seven hours later while in the 800 block of E. Center Street in Ithaca, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. The man then flagged down a driver who called 911.

Grand Rapids police spotted the victim’s vehicle on Rumsey Street SW Friday morning. When they approached, two suspects – a 24-year-old man and 19-year-old who both are related to the victim – ran into an abandoned building and were arrested a short time later.

Police say the two other male suspects, ages 19 and 20 years old, were found sitting in their vehicle in the 500 block of Worden Street SE around 6:32 p.m. Friday. Police arrested them without incident.

Love is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping; Long is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping; both Cummings and Trimble are charged with armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment, police said.

GRPD are not releasing the victim’s name, but have said he appears to be OK.

