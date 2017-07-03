7-year-old shot 3 times in Muskegon Heights: ‘Scary’

Related Coverage 7-year-old and man shot in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven-year-old J’Anthony Bell was playing tag at his friend’s house Sunday evening when he felt a sting in his face.

He’d been shot three times — on the left side of his face, his upper chest and his left wrist. It appears all three shots grazed him.

“Scary,” J’Anthony said on Monday.

His mom said he’s lucky to be alive.

Police said he was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside an apartment on Ivory Avenue, between Dyson and Ray streets.

A man also was struck during by gunfire. It’s not clear what led to it. Police said nobody has been arrested.

J’Anthony’s mom said it happened shortly after 6 p.m. She said J’Anthony and his big brother were playing three doors down when she heard a loud argument.

She said she then heard gunfire, at least 15 shots, and ran outside to look for her son.

J’Anthony, a second-grader, said his big brother pushed him down to the ground to protect him, or he could have been hurt a lot worse.

His stepfather said he ran outside and found J’Anthony bleeding from the mouth.

Other neighbors said they pulled children into their homes once the shooting started.

J’Anthony was wearing bandages on Monday to cover the bullet wounds. He said the bullet wounds on his face and wrist hurt the most.

