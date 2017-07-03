Body pulled from river in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities on Monday evening pulled a man’s body from the Kalamazoo River in Allegan.

Passersby spotted the body before 8:45 p.m. and called 911, then led emergency crews to where the body was.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says its Rescue & Recovery Team and Marine Division were called into help remove the body from the water.

The sheriff’s office says the remains are believed to be those of a man in his 60s and that city of Allegan police think he was a local. Authorities are working to positively identify the man and notify his family.

It’s unclear how long the man’s body was in the river or how he ended up there.

There were no visible signs of injury, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy should help determine precisely how the man died.

