Crash knocks out power to GR lights, traffic signals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that knocked out power to many traffic signals and street lights in the city.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Monday near the corner of Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE, outside Rylee’s Ace Hardware.

Police say a vehicle hit a pole, taking down wires and knocking out power to lights and traffic signals east of College Avenue SE, and all the way north to Michigan Street NE.

Consumers Energy crews were at the scene at 4:05 a.m. working to restore power to lights and signals in the area. It’s unclear when power will be fully restored.

Police say alcohol did not play a role in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

