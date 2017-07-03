Fireworks, Thunderbirds, balloons to fill air over Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The sky over the Battle Creek area will be full of action Monday and Tuesday.

The annual Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival is officially underway at 3410 5th Avenue in Battle Creek.

Balloon pilots arrived before 6 a.m. Monday for a briefing, where they learned that weather conditions would delay their launch time. They were cleared to launch a little more than an hour later.

Roll Call! Morning briefing at the @BattleCreekCity Field of Flight Air Balloon Festival @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/2zbSCm6aCW — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 3, 2017

Dominic Bareford came from the United Kingdom to take part in the competition.

“My mother and father met here in 1985 at the world championships and they’ve been to many, many Field of Flight air shows since then,” he said.

Bareford encourages anyone who hasn’t been to the show before to check it out before it’s over.

“The sight of seeing all of the balloons flying on the air field and throwing their baggies on the crosses is really something impressive, and you won’t know just how good it is until you experience it,” he said.

This year’s event features an air show called “Tora! Tora! Tora!” It’s a reenactment of Pearl Harbor that features historic Japanese aircraft and fiery explosion effects.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds also plan to fly over the event grounds around 10:45 a.m. on their way home, according Field of Flight Air Show organizers on Facebook.

There are a variety of fun activities for the entire family, which will culminate Tuesday night with a fireworks show.

The entire event schedule is available at the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival website.

