Good Samaritan rescues Kalamazoo man from Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A good Samaritan is being credited with saving a Kalamazoo man from drowning in Lake

Michigan.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the south end of South Haven’s South Beach, according to a Facebook post by South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Officers and paramedics arrive within minutes of the 911 call, but an unknown bystander had already pulled the man to shore and people were already trying to revive him via CPR.

The 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was breathing shallowly and not responding to officers when they first arrived, but was able to talk within a few minutes. He told authorities he swam out to gather some swim toys when he began struggling in the water and went under.

The good Samaritan saw the man go under and immediately took action.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said waves on Lake Michigan were less than a foot and the surface water temperature was 68.4 degrees at the time of the rescue.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

