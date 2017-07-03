Grand Rapids pools closed on July Fourth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Heads up: Grand Rapids’ three city pools will be closed on the Fourth of July.

Splash pads will remain open on Tuesday. You can find a list of locations and hours on the city’s website.

Storm Team 8 says temperatures will top out around 80 degrees in West Michigan on the Fourth of July.

Also closed on the Fourth: city offices and libraries. Everything will reopen as usual on Wednesday.

The holiday is pushing back refuse collection services by one day, but the Yard Waste Drop-Off site on Butterworth Avenue SW will be open. You do have to prove city residency to use that drop-off site.

