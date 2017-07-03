Hastings woman dies after boat, Sea-Doo crash on Gun Lake

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings woman has died after ending up in the water during the chaos of a boating accident on Gun Lake.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division says Melanie Cybulski died Sunday at Spectrum Health’s Blodgett Hospital. Investigators said she was floating face up but not breathing when a Middleville family checked on her following the crash, which happened around 4:08 p.m. Saturday.

Some witnesses thought Melanie was one of the citizens helping at the scene; others thought she got in the water to help her husband. Investigators said it’s unclear why she wasn’t breathing.

Cybulski was with her husband Eric Cybulski when their boat collided with a Sea-Doo being operated by Jacob Baker of Grand Rapids.

Baker was injured and unconscious as the impact of the crash threw him into the water. Authorities say Eric Cybulski jumped into the lake to keep Baker’s face above the water.

Baker was wearing a life jacket but Eric Cybulski was not and began to tire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several people helped load Baker then Eric Cybulski into a boat, which took them to shore where they were treated and transported to hospitals.

Baker suffered head and face injuries. Eric Cybulski was treated for other health conditions, according to the sheriff’s office.

