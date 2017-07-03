Man killed in Hudsonville motorcycle crash ID’d

Related Coverage Motorcyclist killed in Hudsonville crash

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are releasing the name of a Kentwood man killed in a motorcycle crash in Hudsonville.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Joshua Ross died at the hospital following the Saturday afternoon crash on Corporate Grove Drive at 32nd Avenue.

Deputies said Ross was westbound on Corporate Grove at an “extremely high rate of speed” when he lost control, went down in the roadway and collided with an embankment at the side of the road.

Investigators said Ross was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.

