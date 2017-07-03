Man shot by officers charged with break-in

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was shot by officers in Battle Creek after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and then leading police on a car chase has been charged.

Trent Davis, 47, was arraigned Monday on a charge of home invasion. Also authorized were charges of assault with intent to murder.

Late Saturday night, Davis allegedly used a rock to break at window and get into the house on J Drive in Marshall Township where he had previously lived with his ex-girlfriend. Once inside, authorities said, he struggled with the homeowner and a shot was fired into the ceiling. Davis then allegedly left the house with two guns.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies said they later spotted Davis’ car and tried to get him to pull over, but he didn’t. Instead, he allegedly led deputies and Michigan State Police troopers on a chase that ended in Battle Creek just after midnight.

Investigator said Davis got out of the car and opened fire on officers, bullets hitting two cruisers. Deputies and troopers returned fire and shot Davis twice.

He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was arraigned from his hospital bed or if he had been moved to the jail. Calls to the jail Monday afternoon were not immediately answered.

Neither the ex-girlfriend nor officers were injured.

MSP is investigating the shooting. The officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation, which is standard procedure.

