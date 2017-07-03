Man shot in Muskegon Heights gunfight dies

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was shot in a gun battle in a Muskegon Heights neighborhood Sunday evening has died, police say.

The man died Monday morning at the hospital, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas Jr. said. His name had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

The chief said there is a “strong” person of interest in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 6 p.m. along Ivory Avenue between Dyson and Ray streets. J’Anthony Bell, 7, was also grazed three bullets, sustaining minor injuries to his face, upper chest and left wrist. J’Anthony’s mother reported hearing at least 15 shots.

