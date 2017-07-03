Michigan Blood hosts annual Fourth of July drive





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Blood is hosting its “Love Michigan” blood drive, which it holds every year around the Fourth of July.

The event runs Monday through Saturday. There are donation centers in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Portage, St. Joseph and Traverse City, as well as in cities on the other side of the state.

“When you donate blood with us, it stays in the state of Michigan, it goes to local hospitals to help patients in need in your local community,” Amy Rotter from Michigan Blood explained.

Donors will get a T-shirt, a SpartanNash tote bag, Better Made chips and a coupon for a jug of Old Orchard Juice.

