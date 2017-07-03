Report: Grand Haven State Park closed after fights

Related Coverage Alcohol crackdown on North Beach before fireworks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven State Park has been shut down after a large number of people started fighting on the beach, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to the park, including the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Ottawa County Central Dispatch couldn’t provide many details to 24 Hour News 8 because the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is in charge of the response, but said deputies started arriving the beach around 8:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said the initial request for help indicated 300 people were involved; 24 Hour News 8 has not yet been able to confirm that with Grand Haven police.

The Tribune says only registered campers were being allowed to remain on the state park’s campground.

After a large crowd got violent in South Haven before the Fourth of July fireworks last year, causing North Beach to be shut down, authorities there cracked down on alcohol on the beach.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s website, alcohol is also prohibited at Grand Haven State Park except for people with written permission from the park manager.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to Grand Haven and is working to bring you more information.

–Photos courtesy the Grand Haven Tribune

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

