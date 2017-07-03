VP Mike Pence may visit West Michigan Tuesday

UNDATED (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence may be in Grandville on the Fourth of July, but there is still no official word from the White House on a potential visit.

Temporary flight restrictions will be in place Tuesday over Gerald R. Ford International Airport. According to an airport spokesperson, the vice president is tentatively scheduled to land there Tuesday.

Flight restrictions have also been issued over Grandville during the same time the city hosts its annual Fourth of July parade. The parade route follows Wilson Avenue from 44th Street to Prairie Street. It starts at 11 a.m.

The city is making preparations, including upping police presence and security, in case the vice president does come to the parade.

Congressman Bill Huizenga’s office told 24 Hour News 8 the congressman will be in the parade.

24 Hour News 8 will be monitoring this situation all day Tuesday. Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at Noon for the latest and check back with woodtv.com throughout the day for developments.

