Dispatch: Man injured in explosion near Grant

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med has been called to a rural area west of Grant after a man was injured in an explosion.

Newaygo County Dispatch said it happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of W. 104th Street near S. Plymouth Road in Bridgeton Township.

The man who was injured was described as being in his 50s. His condition was not immediately known.

It was initially reported as a fireworks explosion, but authorities haven’t yet confirmed that and are still investigating the cause.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

