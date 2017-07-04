Flint airport officer stabbed in attack joins July 4 parade





FENTON, Mich. (AP) — The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan, airport has participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade.

WDIV-TV reports onlookers cheered Tuesday as Lt. Jeff Neville rode by in an SUV pulling a float for the organization Concern Over Police Safety. Neville says the support “means an awful lot.”

Neville needed several surgeries after he was stabbed in the neck last month at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

Amor Ftouhi is charged in the attack and being held in jail without bond.

Authorities consider it a possible act of terrorism. They say the 49-year-old Canadian man, a native of Tunisia, yelled “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

Information from: WDIV-TV

