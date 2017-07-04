Thousands gather to watch Grand Haven fireworks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebrations were scheduled all over West Michigan in observation of Independence Day, with one of the area’s biggest fireworks shows happening in Grand Haven.
Thousands of people, blankets and chairs lined the Waterfront Stadium downtown to watch and listen to the annual display that’s accompanied by the Musical Fountain.
Spectators may have noticed a bigger police presence, mainly due to the large fight that shut down the beach at Grand Haven State Park Monday evening.
“Having them (police) out on the water as well and up here walking down the street, closing down streets and making people know where to go, I just think everyone feels safer when they see a police presence. Whether it’s the police, public safety or just volunteers,” first-time spectator Natalie Neveau told 24 Hour News 8.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety declined to comment on the increased patrols. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police assisted in keeping the show safe.
Independence Day 2017 fireworks in West Michigan
Independence Day 2017 fireworks in West Michigan x
