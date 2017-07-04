Man hit by own personal watercraft, killed

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died Tuesday after being hit by his own personal watercraft on a lake in the community of Sister Lakes, authorities say.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the northeast side of Magician Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that 28-year-old Derek Jackson of Gobles hit a wave and was thrown from his personal watercraft, which then struck him.

Jackson was airlifted to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation, but that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and that Jackson was wearing a life jacket.

