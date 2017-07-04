Mighty Mac displays American flag for the Fourth

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) – For the second time in a year, a large American flag has been hung from the Mackinac Bridge’s south tower, this time in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority, which is responsible for hanging the flag, purchased it last year before Labor Day but wasn’t able to display it until Memorial Day due to bad weather.

The flag is only hung on the bridge for five holidays, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day – weather permitting, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation release.

The flag is 60 feet in length and 30 feet in width.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

