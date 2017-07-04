MSP chase in Kalamazoo ends in collision

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police chase ended in a crash in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:30 Monday night near North and Park Streets.

24 Hour news 8 was recording dash cam video as a Michigan State Police cruiser chased a vehicle westbound on North Street. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle traveling north on Park Street.

The man who crashed into the vehicle was critically injured. The person who was hit has non-life threatening injuries.

We do not know why the trooper was chasing the driver.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the chase started outside of its jurisdiction.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation.

