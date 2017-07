Related Coverage Man dies after Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning in Muskegon.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sanford Street. This is near Hackley Stadium.

Our photographer on scene saw a body in the road covered in a white sheet. We’re working to learn more about the victim. This comes two days after a deadly shooting in Muskegon Heights.

We are continuing to contact police to learn more details.

Daybreak will have the latest starting at 4:30 a.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit