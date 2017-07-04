Wrong-way chase tops 120 mph before driver arrested

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Calhoun County, going the wrong way on I-69 for miles in the middle of the night on Tuesday.

Around 1:40 a.m., deputies spotted the driver passed out in his car, which was still running and in gear, on V Drive N near 21 Mile in Lee Township, southeast of Olivet.

Deputies said they pounded on the window until the driver woke up, at which point he sped off. Deputies gave chase, saying the suspect refused to stop when they flipped on their lights and sirens. The suspect continued west along V Drive N to where the road dead-ends into I-69. He then crashed through a fence and drove onto the highway.

He then proceeded to drive south in the northbound lanes for some 20 miles, with speeds reaching over 120 mph. Marshall police joined in the chase, and officers from Tribal Police and Michigan State Police shut down the highway and threw out Stop Sticks.

Eventually, a deputy got in front and used his cruiser force the suspect vehicle to stop near Tekonsha.

Deputies say that when the suspect got out of the car, he started to struggle and officers used a Taser on him.

He was then arrested for fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest causing injury and operating while intoxicated – third or subsequent office.

Deputies did not release the suspect’s name on Tuesday, but said he is a 46-year-old from Decatur.

One deputy was injured and hospitalized in the incident, but authorities said later Tuesday that he was doing OK. No one else was hurt.

