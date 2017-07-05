$1.2M in Scholarships to Kent Co. Students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cost to attend college can be a big investment, encouraging prospective students to take out expensive loans or simply postpone their education. The Grand Rapids Community Foundation is working hard to make sure every student in Kent County has the opportunity to attend college.

This year broke another of the foundation’s records by awarding $1.2 million dollars in scholarships to 677 students in Kent County.

51% of the students receiving scholars will be the first ones in their family to attend college. Almost every scholarship awarded was over $1,000 dollars.

These scholarships are also helping students stay local. 75% of the students will attend college in Michigan.

Scholarships are going to students in a variety of fields including aviation, nursing, education, medicine and the arts.

These scholarships from the Grand Rapid Community Foundation are often created by donors who are trying to honor a family member or even to help students pursue a certain field of study.

If you are interested in starting your own scholarship fund, find more information at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

Students can apply for scholarships from the GR Community Foundation during the months of January through March.

