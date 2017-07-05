2 arrested for drug trafficking in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people have been arrested after police found large quantities of crack cocaine and two handguns in a Benton Harbor residence.

The Southwest Enforcement Team drug task force says its officers searched a home at 1360 Union Ave. Friday. Officers say they found distribution amounts of crack cocaine, firearms and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Margaret Casnave, 48, was arrested on felony charges, including possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and maintaining a drug house. Marcus Willis, 33, was also arrested for a conditional release violation.

Both suspects were taken to the Berrien County Jail.

In a release, the Southwest Enforcement Team said it will be seeking charges on one more person involved with the incident.

Officers from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and Michigan State Police assisted in the carrying out the search warrant.

