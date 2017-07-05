3.2K homes, businesses without power in Kentwood area

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are responding to an outage that knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in the Kentwood area.

The outage happened around 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to the utility company. It’s affecting about 3,200 customers in the area of M-6 between S. Division and Kalamazoo avenues, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Company spokesman Roger Morgenstern said the cause of the outage is currently unclear. He expects power to be fully restored around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

