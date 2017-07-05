BCPD: Homeowners woken up by ‘extremely high’ man breaking in

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some homeowners woke up to a nightmare Wednesday, as a man broke into their Battle Creek area home and started smashing their valuables.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Riviera Drive in Bedford Township, just north of Battle Creek.

The homeowners told police they woke up to a man breaking their sliding glass door. The man got into the house and smashed big screen TVs, an expensive guitar and other valuables, police said.

The suspect chased the homeowners out the front door and went back into the house, police said.

Seven officers including two K-9s responded and found the suspect hiding in a bedroom. Police said he was “extremely high and violent.”

The man was taken to the Calhoun County jail on felony charges. Authorities are withholding his name until he’s formally charged in the case.

