BCPD: Shots fired into crowd; 1 critically wounded

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the person who fired shots into a large crowd, critically wounding a man.

It happened near Oaklawn Avenue and Howland Street around 12:07 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the steps of a home on Oaklawn Avenue. Paramedics took the man to a Kalamazoo hospital, where his condition is critical but stable, police say.

Anyone with information in connection to this case is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

