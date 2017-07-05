Dispatchers: Fire sparks evacuations at Zeeland business

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland business building has been evacuated as crews respond to a fire there, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

They said they got the call about a fire at 233 W. Washington Avenue just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. That address belongs to Innotec, which manufactures LED lighting and automotive technology, according to the company website.

Dispatchers say the fire started in a dust collector duct and has been contained to one building. Both Olive Township and Zeeland fire departments were called to the scene.

