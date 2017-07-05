Former VA clinic to become senior care facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are in the works for a senior care company to buy what used to be a VA clinic next to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

At a community meeting on Wednesday evening, a representative for Care Resources said the company has an agreement to purchase the building at 3019 Coit Ave. NE. It’s not yet clear when that deal will be finalized or when Care will move in.

Care Resources runs facilities that are alternatives to nursing homes, with the goal of providing seniors with a higher quality of life.

Currently owned by government contractor VA Venture Grand Rapids, 3019 Coit has been vacant for some time.

Some neighbors had been worried by rumors Guiding Light would move in to the building, but Grand Rapids Second Ward City Commissioner Joe Jones said the homeless outreach organization never wanted it.

