Free movies return to Holland’s Kollen Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer is here, and so is the return of free family-friendly movies at Kollen Park in Holland.

Movies in the Park starts Aug. 1 with a free screening of Disney’s “Moana.” Last year, the series of free movies attracted nearly 2,000 people to Kollen Park, according to the city.

Holland is teaming up with Herrick District Library and the Holland Board of Public Works for Movies in the Park. All free movie screenings will begin at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks.

This year’s lineup includes:

Aug. 1: “Moana”

Aug. 10: People’s choice: “The Goonies”, “Fantastic Beasts” or “The Incredibles”

Aug. 19: “The Jungle Book” (2016)

Community members can vote for the Aug.10 movie on the city’s Facebook page.

In case of inclement weather, a “rain date” is scheduled for Aug. 21. For more information, visit the city of Holland’s Facebook page or event website.

