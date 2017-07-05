Jet Skis carrying 2 teens collide on Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A teenager is recovering a Jet Ski collision on Spring Lake during the Fourth of July.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the 18000 block of North Fruitport Road in Spring Lake Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the leading Jet Ski didn’t see the Jet Ski behind it and turned sharply, into the path of the trailing Jet Ski.

The impact of the crash sent both riders into the water. A 16-year-old from Grand Haven was taken to the hospital where they were listed in good condition. The other rider, a 15-year-old from Spring Lake, was not injured.

Investigators say both teenagers were wearing life jackets at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

