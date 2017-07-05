John Ball Zoo to welcome its first red panda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s billed as one of the world’s most adored animals is coming to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

The zoo will welcome its first red panda in August.

Red pandas are considered an endangered animal, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild. The animal is included in the Species Survival Plan breeding program at accredited zoos.

The red panda is a solitary animal in the wild, according to the John Ball Zoo. The zoo plans to house only one red panda in the first year of the new exhibit, which is being built at the top of the venue’s waterfall.

The exhibit is expected to be finished in early August, with the red panda making its public debut by mid-August.

John Ball Zoo says the red panda is a very smart animal that can be trained to display its paws, underside and mouth, making it easier for zookeepers and staff to care for the animal.

