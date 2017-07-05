Longtime Georgetown Twp. leader dies

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was a leader in the Georgetown Township government for more than a decade has died.

Dr. Dale Mohr, 82, died Saturday in his home of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to his online obituary.

He was a Georgetown Township trustee from 2004 to 2008 and served as township supervisor from 2008 to 2016.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he worked as a dentist in Jenison for 37 years. He served on the boards for Jenison Public Schools and the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Selective Service Board. He was also involved in starting the Jenison Community Theater and, along with his wife, raised dogs for Paws with a Cause.

He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn, to whom he was married for 57 years; three sons and several grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Cook Memorial Chapel on Prairie Street SW in Grandville. There will also be visitation starting at 10 a.m. Friday before funeral services begin at 11 a a.m. at the chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Michawana.

